Short Interest in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Decreases By 40.2%

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 482,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.