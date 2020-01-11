Short Interest in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Rises By 49.4%

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the December 15th total of 809,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 872,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 38.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Unilever by 29.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

