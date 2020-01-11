SIG (LON:SHI) Given New GBX 73 Price Target at UBS Group

SIG (LON:SHI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 73 ($0.96) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered SIG to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

LON SHI traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 93.20 ($1.23). 16,805,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.96. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of $551.33 million and a P/E ratio of 133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

