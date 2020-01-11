Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Sigma Labs to an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Shares of Sigma Labs stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 330.63% and a negative net margin of 1,947.56%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.