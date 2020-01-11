Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of LON:SLN opened at GBX 326 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.77. The company has a market capitalization of $255.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.89. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
