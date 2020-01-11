Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:SLN opened at GBX 326 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.77. The company has a market capitalization of $255.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.89. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

