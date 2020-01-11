Silent Notary Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $174,230.00 and approximately $35,143.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and TOPBTC. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.01987435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00185116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00119581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOPBTC, DEx.top, YoBit, DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

