Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SILC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. 9,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.70. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicom by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

