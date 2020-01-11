Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

