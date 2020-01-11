SingularDTV 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.78 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Braziliex. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

