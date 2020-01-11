SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $334,815.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $9.24 million and $334,815.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Tidex, Liqui and Ethfinex. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.01969058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00184585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00119853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liqui, DragonEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

