Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $24.60 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sitime an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sitime alerts:

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,371. Sitime has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sitime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.