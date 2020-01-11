Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.36.

SIX stock traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,432,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,252. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

