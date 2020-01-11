SmartCoin Achieves Market Cap of $14,667.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $14,667.00 and $3.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00599725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009772 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,950 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

