Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMAR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.07.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $577,800.00. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,659,755.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,300 shares of company stock worth $14,250,378. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,716 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,070 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,740,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

