SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.83, approximately 13,410,943 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 17,129,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $27,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $19,985,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $10,410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $7,488,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $6,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

