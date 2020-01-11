SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

