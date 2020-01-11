Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $17.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $120,211.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,385,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,744,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,621,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,759,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

