Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 62,704,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 26,929,449 shares.The stock last traded at $17.36 and had previously closed at $16.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $112,467.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,696,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

