SocialCoin (SOCC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SocialCoin has a market cap of $1,703.00 and $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

