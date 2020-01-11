Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,104,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 56.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

