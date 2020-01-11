Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Down 3.8%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.50 and last traded at $108.50, 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 945% from the average session volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78.

About Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates.

