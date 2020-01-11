Soma Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. Soma has a total market cap of $141,316.00 and $70,729.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN.

