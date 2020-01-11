SoMee.Social Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One SoMee.Social token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $239,198.00 and approximately $3,994.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.01969058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00184585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00119853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,333,333 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

