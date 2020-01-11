SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 257.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,286. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4735 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

