SPINDLE Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $222,893.00 and approximately $5,792.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

