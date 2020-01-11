Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Sell

Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. FIX began coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spire by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

