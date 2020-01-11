Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.17

News stories about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

STXB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $369.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.