Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an in-line rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 5,748,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% in the second quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 113,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

