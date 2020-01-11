Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.04. 1,046,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.07 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

