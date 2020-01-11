Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $7.33. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 89 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,006,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,845,362.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

