Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $962.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 30,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

