Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stantec by 237.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stantec by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 126.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stantec by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $28.93 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

