Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 501,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $513.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

