Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,314 shares of company stock worth $1,860,882. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 75.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

