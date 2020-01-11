StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 2,103,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 253.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

