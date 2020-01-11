Storj (STORJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Radar Relay and Liqui. Storj has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Upbit, Gate.io, IDAX, Poloniex, IDEX, Livecoin, Huobi, Binance, CoinTiger, OKEx, Tidex, Ethfinex, Liqui and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

