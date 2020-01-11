Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

STRM opened at $1.45 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,090.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyche T. Green III acquired 343,137 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $349,999.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,683. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.