StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. StrongHands has a market cap of $608,684.00 and approximately $383.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,637,919,133 coins and its circulating supply is 16,224,724,779 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, Coindeal, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.