Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $209.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day moving average is $210.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

