SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

SZEVY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 12,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SUEZ/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

