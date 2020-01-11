Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as high as $15.50. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 39,343 shares.

SUHJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

