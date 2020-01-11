Suretly (SUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005205 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market cap of $100,099.00 and $9.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.73 or 0.05899159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.