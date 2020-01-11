Swarm One Day Trading Volume Hits $706.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $706.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.01922228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00185413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

