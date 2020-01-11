SwiftCash Hits Market Cap of $45,276.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $45,276.00 and $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 111,607,417 coins and its circulating supply is 110,886,986 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

