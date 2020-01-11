SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.03-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24-5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.03-3.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $148.63.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.57.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $241,660.00. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.