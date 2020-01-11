T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.46. The stock had a trading volume of 954,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

