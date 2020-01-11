Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 118.50 ($1.56).

Talktalk Telecom Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 119 ($1.57). 732,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.97%.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

