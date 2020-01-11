Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.35.

TVE stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.11. 388,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of $444.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$29,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,735.14. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at C$296,400.60. Insiders sold a total of 186,900 shares of company stock worth $350,304 over the last quarter.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

