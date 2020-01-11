Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 5.5%

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.15 and last traded at $65.47, 2,260,968 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,250,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.