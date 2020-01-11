Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,776 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Targa Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after buying an additional 1,014,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after buying an additional 7,495,281 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,112,000 after buying an additional 669,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.